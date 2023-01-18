Construction work begins on 31 homes on former Dudley pub site

Developers outside Priory Road site

Citizen is working with Village Partnerships to build 31 homes on the site of the former Duncan Edwards pub on Priory Road.

The pub was named after the legendary Manchester United footballer who grew up in nearby Elm Road. It closed down in 2005 and was destroyed by a fire a year later.

The development will be made up of 12 three-bedroom homes and a three-storey block of 19 flats and is one of five projects being delivered between Citizen and Village Partnerships which will provide 104 affordable homes across the West Midlands.

Executive director of development at Citizen Nick Byrne said: “At Citizen we want to provide homes that are a foundation for life and working with Village Partnerships will assist us to do this.

“There is a real need for affordable housing in the area and building more than 100 homes will help with this.

“We are pleased that work is well under way at Priory Road, and we’re looking forward to providing homes on a site that has been unused for well over a decade.”

Director of Village Partnerships Tom Ayers added: “We are pleased to be working with Citizen in this partnership and to be providing more affordable homes across the West Midlands.

“We are looking forward to seeing Priory Road progress and for work to start on our other developments.”

Priory road is due to be completed in early 2024.