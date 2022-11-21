Flooding expected to hit street after heavy rainfall

Illey Brook has suffered from flooding in the past

The Government flooding website has issued the warning for Illey Brook in Halesowen after it was reported on Monday evening that river levels at the Manor Way river gauge had risen due to persistent and heavy rainfall and flooding of properties on Chadbury Road was possible.

Residents have been warned that further rainfall is forecast to fall during the night and, as a result, river levels are expected to continue to rise, with incident response staff actively checking river levels and weather forecasts.

A spokesman for the Government Flooding website said: "River levels have risen at the Manor Way river gauge as a result of the persistent rainfall today.

"Consequently, the flooding of property along the Chadbury Road is possible to begin this evening.

"Further rainfall is forecast through the night, so we expect river levels to continue to rise in response to this.

"We are closely monitoring the situation.

"Our incident response staff are actively checking river levels and the weather forecast.

"Please avoid using low lying footpaths and bridges near local watercourses and plan driving routes to avoid low lying roads near rivers, which may be flooded.

"This message will be updated tomorrow morning (22/11/2022), or as the situation changes."

Other flood warnings have been issued for River Stour and Smestow Brook, River Sow and River Penk and Rugeley Trent as the heavy rainfall continues.