Dudley Council searching for vacant office space to build homes on

By Adam SmithDudleyPublished:

Dudley Council is scouring the borough's town centres for vacant offices to bulldoze and replace with homes.

Dudley Council leader Patrick Harley

Dudley Council leader Councillor Patrick Harley is determined to find suitable brownfield sites for housing instead of sacrificing green belt land.

After withdrawing from the controversial Black Country plan, which Walsall, Sandwell, Dudley and Wolverhampton Councils put forward land for housing development, Dudley is drawing up its own stand alone plan, at the cost of £500,000.

Councillor Patrick Harley, leader of Dudley Council, said: "We are looking to use brownfield land first and one way we can do that is to look at what vacant or underused office space there is around the borough. As businesses look to new ways of working after the pandemic there will be many who are opting for staff to work from home more."

He added: "Those sites could be better used for housing or other purposes which would also benefit our town centres. We will be looking at that option in greater detail and identifying land for housing and employment that is more acceptable to the people of this borough."

Councillor Harley added: "We are ahead of the game in terms of planning and much of the evidence we have already gathered and the investments made to this point will feed directly into the plan. We would have had to spend a significant proportion of that estimated £500,000 figure by staying in the Black Country Plan."

He added: "If we can combine proposed action plans for the borough into this programme as well, that makes good financial sense and will save us money. Simply put, by going with a Dudley plan we can use people’s money much more wisely which will be welcome news for everyone and gives them a cost-effective plan that they actually influence."

Adam Smith

By Adam Smith

