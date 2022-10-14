Recruitment company giving back to community with giveaway that benefits foodbanks

The Field Solutions Group in Kingswinford co-founder James Fernihough and Jen Coleman of Black Country Food Bank

The Field Solutions Group in Kingswinford is running a giveaway where a random person is selected from their LinkedIn page to win a £100 food gift card for a supermarket.

In addition to this, the winner is asked to pick a local foodbank, to which the company will donate £100 worth of food.

So far the company has donated food to Birmingham and Bishop Stortford foodbanks, with the latest winner choosing to donate to the Black Country Food Bank.

James Fernihough, co-founder of The Field Solutions Group, said: "The cost of living crisis is obviously in the news, and it became apparent to us that people's home costs were skyrocketing, along with food, and we noticed people were struggling.

"We decided instead of a charity, we would help food banks across the UK.

"Every month we randomly choose a follower on LinkedIn, and give them a £100 supermarket gift card.

"Then we will ask them what their local foodbank is and donate £100 to them.

"Phoning a food bank and telling them we will get them anything they need worth £100 is a great feeling."

The giveaway is run each month, and as it progresses, it is hoped more can be given away.

On the page, people can also see jobs advertised, with current vacancies including administration, warehouse operator and engineering roles.

James said: "The Black Country Food Bank was chosen by our latest winner, and since meeting Jen at the food bank, there is clearly a black hole of goods.

"One of our winners was an engineer who was earning a wage which he considered good five years ago, but that wage now is just on the breadline.

"Having this voucher he said it’s a week and a half of food that he doesn’t have to think about for his family.

"The pressure that a small amount of money can relieve is massive."