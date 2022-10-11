Car park behind community centre in Dudley could be extended

The car park could be extended. Photo: Google

Proposals put forward would see 10 spaces added to the car park at the rear of Wall Heath Community Centre on Enville Road.

It will cost around £18,000 and will be funded through Section 106 money – cash provided by developers across the borough.

The car park serves the community centre, scout hut, Wall Heath Tennis Club and football teams who use the nearby field to train.

Councillor Shaz Saleem, cabinet member for highways and public realm, said: "This is a very busy car park, which serves hundreds of people in the local community.

"By expanding it, we can help ease congestion at busy times and increase accessibility to amenities. We’re only looking to add 10 additional spaces. To do this will we need to use a small, grassed area, which is why we need to seek planning approval."