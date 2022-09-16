Man publishes book on Hungarian Uprising to remind people Ukrainian invasion is 'nothing new'

Karl Owen with his book about his family's experience of coming to the UK from Hungary after the Second World War.

Karl Owen, a 48-year-old tutor, was inspired to publish 'The Climb' after the Russian invasion of Ukraine, and he felt that history was repeating itself.

"It's always been at the back of my mind," Karl said, "I started the book in 2013 and finished it in 2014, but it had been on the backburner since then.

"It angers me that 21st-century people are facing this very same invasion. Since the war in Ukraine, I wanted to make people aware that this is nothing new. It's exactly the same, and it angers me that what happened in 1956 has barely been told.

"Each year on the 11th of November, we all make the promise, 'Lest we forget', but we never do."

In November 1956, Soviet tanks invaded Hungary - a country that was already under its control. The Hungarian people took to the streets and to fight the Soviet Red Army. The Hungarian Uprising had begun.

Karl said: "The KGB had a contract out against my granddad, so him and my nan fled to the UK and they lived in Cannock Chase for two years as refugees.

"The book is the build-up to both world wars and the gruesome true story of what truly happened in 1956. This is a harrowing story that sadly doesn't really end happily.

"The Climb would not have been possible to do if it were not for my grandparents and friends along the way to 'fill in gaps'. However, every event that happens in this book is true.

"The only thing I have changed is some names - just in case they are still alive. I still haven't found all my family. Hopefully this publication can get me closer to finally meeting them all."

Karl owes the book to his granddad, who sadly died in 1997. As he was dying, having been diagnosed with dementia, he began "re-living it all".

When Hungary was allied with Germany in the Second World War, his grandfather had seen the concentration camps and was utterly horrified by what he saw, so he joined a group of resistance fighters.