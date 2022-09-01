Residents urged to get snapping Dudley's landmarks

Dudley castle

The Black Country UNESCO Global Geopark recently launched the photography competition, which runs until Friday, September 16.

With a number of the geo sites falling within Dudley borough including national and local nature reserves, miles of canals, a glass cone and medieval castle, there’s plenty to photograph.

The aim of the competition is to celebrate the Black Country and its unique geological cultural and heritage and to showcase it locally, nationally and internationally in the lead up to International Geodiversity Day on October 6.

Councillor Simon Phipps, cabinet member for regeneration and enterprise, said: "There’s been a great response to the competition so far with a number of entries already submitted.

"We would love to see our borough represented in the competition, so I’d urge Dudley residents to get out and about this summer and submit photos of our wonderful geo sites."

He added: "Let’s celebrate the significance of the borough’s geological and cultural contribution to the geopark."

One overall winner and three runners up will be selected by of the Mayors of the four Black Country local authorities. Prizes for the overall winner include a family pass for Dudley zoo and Castle and a trip into the singing cavern and Dudley Canal and Tunnel trust.

Eight additional entries will be highly commended and they will be chosen by representatives from the geopark’s partner organisations.

All 12 entries will be displayed at the geopark’s headquarters (Dudley Museum at the Archives) and used as the ‘face of the geopark’ in its calendar for 2023.