Optical team pedalling for pounds in aid of cancer charity

Colleagues from Specsavers on Castle Street will be taking turns to ride a static bike in store – with the aim of completing 100 miles between them across the day.

"This certainly won’t be a usual Saturday for us as we swap our uniforms for Lycra, but we’re all keen to do what we can to support Macmillan," said Specsavers Dudley store director Gurdeep Dosanjh.

"Please do support us if you can, we’ll have a donation tin in store.

"And, a big thanks to The Village Hotel Gym Dudley too for providing us with one of their spin bikes for the activity."

More than three million people are living with cancer in the UK.

By 2030 this figure will rise to four million.