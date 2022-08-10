Notification Settings

Optical team pedalling for pounds in aid of cancer charity

By Lisa O'Brien

A team from an opticians in Dudley are gearing up for a cycle challenge on Saturday to raise funds for Macmillan Cancer Support.

Colleagues from Specsavers on Castle Street, Dudley will be taking turns to ride a static bike in store in aid of charity
Colleagues from Specsavers on Castle Street will be taking turns to ride a static bike in store – with the aim of completing 100 miles between them across the day.

"This certainly won’t be a usual Saturday for us as we swap our uniforms for Lycra, but we’re all keen to do what we can to support Macmillan," said Specsavers Dudley store director Gurdeep Dosanjh.

"Please do support us if you can, we’ll have a donation tin in store.

"And, a big thanks to The Village Hotel Gym Dudley too for providing us with one of their spin bikes for the activity."

More than three million people are living with cancer in the UK.

By 2030 this figure will rise to four million.

Macmillan Cancer Support helps people with cancer live life as fully as they can, by providing physical, financial and emotional support.

Lisa O'Brien

By Lisa O'Brien

Chief Reporter@lisaobrien_Star

Chief reporter at the Express & Star

