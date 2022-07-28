'Kind and caring' seven-year-old sells toys and sweets to raise over £800 for charity

Helen Holloway, pictured with Francesca Smith, aged seven, from Kingswinford.

Francesca Smith, from Kingswinford, came up with the selfless idea whilst clearing out her playroom and sorting out all of her toys.

It led to her holding a stall outside her home where she sold the items and sweets bought using her pocket money for The Good Shepherd.

She raised around £879 in total with more than £160 raised through the stall alone, with the rest being donated through an online page.

Her mother Emily said: "We were sorting out her playroom and her toys and she came up to me with the idea that she wanted to do a sale on the drive.

"And then she decided she wanted to give the money to homeless people. I'm obviously really proud of her, she's a really kind and caring girl and I was gobsmacked by how much she raised.

"She asked me if it was enough money to buy a homeless person a house and I was saying it wasn't, but the money would go far to helping people and when she looked round they explained to her about how the money would be used which she really enjoyed.

"I think it's amazing for someone of her age to have the idea to help other people."

The youngster cleaned her playroom on June 25 and held her stall a day later, with the money later handed over to The Good Shepherd based on Waterloo Road.

Helen Holloway, business and finance manager at The Good Shepherd, added: "It was lovely to meet Francesca and show her around the Good Shepherd and explain just how much of a positive impact the money she raised will have on the people we support.

"It’s not just about how those funds can make a practical difference but also our service users knowing that there are people like Francesca, even at such at a young age, who care and want to do whatever they can to help.