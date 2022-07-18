Italian tenor will sing performing Mario Lanza songs in Dudley

Mario Lanza

Midlands music director Jobe Sullivan has put together concerts in Sutton Coldfield, Dudley and Newport with Simone Francesco Liconti and Shropshire singer Tara Kesley.

Jobe said: "I've never worked with such a determined impresaria in my life, such as Tara Kesley. I met both Klajdi and Simone when I was in Europe recently, and it's great to be able to play with my friend from my duo Sereno, Roksana Grobelna. I really highly recommend these once in a lifetime concerts."

American tenor and film star Mario Lanza is credited with popularising opera in the 1940s and 1950s.

Jobe, who will is music director and piano accompanist, added: "It's going to be a whirlwind triptych of concerts. I suggest to anyone who likes music to come along to these once in a lifetime concerts."

The Loveliest Night of the Year, will be held in August 25 at the Dormston Mill Theatre in Dudley from 7:30pm, tickets at £20. The Sutton Coldfield concert is on August 21 at 7pm at Holy Trinity Church.