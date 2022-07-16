Black Country Living Museum launches appeal for confectionary

The Black Country Living Museum

The Black Country Living Museum issued the call to those with a sweet-tooth during the post-war period as part of its Forging Ahead project.

The development includes the ambitious creation of a new historic town complete with buildings set in eras ranging from the 1940s to the 1960s.

Amongst these are the Halesowen and Hasbury Co-operative from the 1940s, Burgin's Newsagents from the 1950s-60s and Spring Hill Post Office in the 1960s.

And a common theme amongst these shops is that they would all have sold sweets and confectionery to the young over the post-war period, the museum said.

To properly furnish thebuildings and set the story for their visitors, BCLM is looking for donations related to sweets and confectionery from the 1940s to 60s. They are particularly looking for any examples of the sweets in their original paper packaging, as they are proving to be a very rare find.

There are several brands the museum is keen to represent in their new development – including items from world-renowned companies such as Cadbury's, Rowntrees’ and Mars, right through to smaller companies such as "Barker & Dobson" and "Callard & Bowser".

A particularly valued brand that BCLM is looking to acquire examples of is "Spangles", a fruit-flavoured sweet manufactured by the Mars confectionary company. The sweets were reportedly the favourite of Black Country footballer, Duncan Edwards, who frequently visited Burgin’s newsagents with his father before the Second World War.

As well as original examples of the sweets themselves, the museum would also gratefully receive any packaging, advertising, or related memorabilia to confectionery around this time.