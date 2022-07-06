Council welcoming community to Games drop-in sessions

Dudley Town Hall will be the setting for the first session

Dudley Council has organised a series of drop-in sessions for residents and businesses to help tackle expected disruption on Dudley borough roads during the Commonwealth Games cycling time trials.

Significant disruption to travel is anticipated when the time trials come to the borough on Thursday 4 August and the sessions will offer useful advice on planning ahead.

Representatives from Dudley Council, Birmingham 2022 and Transport for West Midlands will be present at the sessions to answer questions from residents and businesses and deal with any concerns.

The first of the sessions will take place today from 6.30pm until 8.30pm at Dudley Town Hall, while the second session will be held online from 6.30pm to 7.30pm on Tuesday, July 12.

Registration for the sessions can be made in advance via Eventbrite at eventbrite.com/cc/dudley-commonwealth-games-engagement-sessions-678979

Councillor Simon Phipps, cabinet member for regeneration and enterprise, said: "We have planned these sessions to help residents and businesses to understand the scale of disruption during the cycling time trials and help them to prepare.

"I would encourage anyone who has concerns about getting around while the event is taking place to come along to a session and speak to a member of our helpful Commonwealth Games team."

Road closures, changed traffic conditions and parking restrictions will be in place from 5am to 6pm on the day of the time trials, which will pass through Sedgley, Gornal and Dudley.