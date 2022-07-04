Zoologist with clubfoot raises £1500 for charity after walking UK’s Jurassic Coast

Ryan Eddowes with Loredana Guetg-Wyatt from Steps Charity Worldwide

Ryan Eddowes, who now works for West Midlands Safari Park, has donated the money to Steps Worldwide, a charity working for all those whose lives are affected by childhood lower limb conditions and the health professionals who treat them.

Clubfoot, which affects 1 to 2 people per 1,000 births, is a painful condition that affects the shape of the feet, tendons and muscles.

The condition is more common in boys than girls and after several operations to attempt to correct the condition, Ryan was told by experts that he would be in a wheelchair by the age of 30.

Undeterred by the prognosis, Ryan enrolled on an Animal Management course at Rodbaston College, Staffordshire, and then completed a Zoology degree at Bangor University. He now works as a VIP guide at West Midland Safari Park.

Ryan, 25, said: "The challenge of walking the full length of the Jurassic Coast was painful, emotional, physically and mentally demanding, but it was worth it to witness the beauty of the coast and to be able to raise awareness of hidden disabilities, in particular, clubfoot which was something that made me immensely proud.

"We met some amazing people during the journey and the support and the hospitality we received from the places we stopped was incredible.

"We had our bags transferred from venue to venue by the locals of each town, which helped take the pressure off us while we walked, we had food made for us, transport to places when we required it and people were quick to ask how they could support me on the journey.

"I hope the money raised from this walk will aid in future research and awareness to gain more understanding of the root cause of clubfoot, and how adults living with the condition can gain more information, understanding and access to care.

"The condition is very common, but so overlooked, so being able to support Steps Charity Worldwide and help aid in making hidden disabilities physically seen is something I am so honoured to be a part of."

The charity’s CEO Loredana Guetg-Wyatt, who joined Ryan for the last three days of the walk, added: "The three days I spent with Ryan walking the Jurassic Coast can only be described as inspiring.

"I admired his determination to complete the challenge even when his feet were in agony and every step he took was extremely painful.

"He never stopped smiling and talking to strangers along the journey about his condition and raising awareness of clubfoot.

"He has already inspired many adults with clubfoot to share their experiences and ask for help and we can only hope that thanks to his efforts we will be able to reach thousands more."