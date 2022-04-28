Notification Settings

Share your memories of Queen's visit to Black Country attraction three decades ago

A Black Country attraction that was visited by the Queen long ago wants those who remember the occasion to get in touch and share their memories.

The Queen officially opened the Visitor Interpretation centre on her visit to the Zoo and Castle in 1994
The Queen officially opened the Visitor Interpretation centre on her visit to the Zoo and Castle in 1994

Ahead of the Platinum Jubilee, Dudley Zoo and Castle is appealing for memories of her visit to the 11th century castle almost three decades ago.

As part of the Castle Hill attraction’s celebrations on Thursday, June 2, staff are hoping to put together an exhibition featuring photos, memories and memorabilia of the day she visited on June 24, 1994 to open the new Dudley Castle Interpretation Centre.

The zoo is appealing to members of the public who were at the zoo during the event to get in touch to share their memories of the day.

Dudley Zoo and Castle media and communications officer, Rachel Hickman, said she remembers it well as she was among the crowds in the courtyard on the day.

She said: "As part of our zoo Jubilee celebrations, we’re holding a celebratory day on Thursday, June 2.

"We’re also hoping to share some of the memories of the day the Queen visited as part of an exhibition over the weekend and we’re keen to use any stories, photos or memorabilia members of the public may have.

"I was only nine at the time, but I remember the day so well as we managed to stand right at the front of the crowds and had a fantastic vantage point.

"It was a really special day, as not only was it my sister’s birthday, but it was the only time my mum ever let us miss school, but she made us go straight back to the classroom after the Queen left."

Submissions for the Queen’s visit exhibition can be emailed to memories@dudleyzoo.org.uk or sent to Dudley Zoo and Castle, Castle Hill, Dudley, West Midlands, DY1 4QF before May 22.

