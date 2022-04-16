Family fun day to raise roof funds for Dudley centre

Adam Bradley, Jordy Wilson, Drew Timmins and Wade Cooper from the Black Country Wellbeing Centre

The Black Country Wellbeing Centre in Upper Gornal has been serving the community for some 30 years, but has never had a new roof.

This fact has now started to cause issues, when over winter, damp got into the building and damaged the electrics.

The Family Fundraiser Funday will take place on May 2, 12pm, at the centre on Vale Street, Upper Gornal.

BCW Mean Machines will represent the centre against Gornal Old Boys in the charity match.

Wade Cooper, BCWC founder, said: "The current roof has been there so long, it was there when I was 10, and I'm 38 now.

"When we took over the first think we had to address was the roof with temporary repairs.

"But the winter has been the worst one and the damp has got in and affected the electrics.

"It leaked into music studio as well, which caused damage there, so the repair is a must really.

The centre has become a cornerstone of the community, serving people from all kinds of backgrounds and of any age.

One of the key aims of the centre however, is to help disadvantaged young people.

Wade added: "For myself, I have been in trouble as a child, as there was nothing around to do.

"But if I had a gym, or somewhere to play football properly, it would've helped.

"It is somewhere for local kids to come, a bit of a safe place.

"It saw my generation through and I want it to carry on for another 20 years for the next generation.

"The centre has made a big difference locally and has changed lives."

The centre offers a wide range of activities, from boxing, drama, music, yoga, to a chat and a cuppa and over 50’s groups.

During the event, there will be a BBQ, dance show, music, entertainment, a raffle and bar.

The event is free to attend and any proceeds will go towards repairs at the centre.

In addition to funds, the centre has called for anyone who could provide materials for the roof to come forward.

Wade added: "We do a lot in the area, cleaning church yards and such.