Council pledges £840,000 to keep Dudley clean

Dudley Council is pledging £280k per year to keep Dudley clean. Photo: Dudley Council

Three years of funding, totalling £840,000, has been committed to the borough's award-winning street cleaning team, with the money used to sweep town and village centres, trunk roads, and residential estates on a more regular basis.

It also delivers an additional £80,000 a year to clean roads and pavements as well as undertaking emergency cleaning.

Benches and fences will also be replaced or painted, while 300 new combined dog foul and general litter bins will be introduced.

A crew of 54 people make up the frontline street cleaning team, who will cover approximately 2,300 miles every month.

The team will also utilise the funding in its ongoing work to tackle and clear up fly-tipping.

Councillor Karen Shakespeare, cabinet member for public realm, said: "We have allocated this funding as a reflection of the value we place in the local environment and in recognition of the many residents who have told us of how important the local environment is to people who live in Dudley borough."

She added: "Dudley borough has 3,000 litter bins and 1,000 dog foul bins and the money will be used to buy 300 brand new combined bins to cover more areas across the borough.

"Our street cleansing crew do a fantastic job at keeping our borough clean and this allocation will help to maintain their vital work."

Dudley Council’s street cleaning team has been a finalist in the APSE awards every year since 2005 and brought the trophy back to Dudley for Best Performer in 2007, 2009 and 2010.

It also won the Service Award in 2014 after being named winner in the Best Community & Neighbourhood Initiative.