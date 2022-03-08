Heart-warming tribute to Dudley salon owner who died while on family holiday

Katie Capwell

Dudley hairdresser Katie Capewell, owner of Rootz based in Tiled House Lane, Pensnett, and passed away in Tenerife on February 22 due to a brain haemorrhage.

Family, friends and colleagues of the mother-of-two had raised £4,416 by Tuesday morning after setting up a fundraising appeal and organising a series of community events towards the cost of her send-off.

Paying tribute on social media friend Leanne Southall posted: "Our beautiful wife, mommy, daughter, sister, auntie and friend, Katie Marie Capewell, aged 34, sadly passed away with a brain haemorrhage whilst living her best life in Tenerife with her family on February 22, 2022.

"Katie had been diagnosed with AVM (a brain blood vessel condition) and aneurysm in 2019, but never let the diagnosis have a negative impact on her life.

"Katie continued to do what she loved, making memories and living her best life with her family and friends. Katie had a successful hairdressers, Rootz by Katie Capewell, based on Tiled House Lane, Pensnett.

"Katie started her career as a mobile hairdresser, she was hard working, ambitious and dreamed of having her own salon one day in Pensnett. In 2017 Katie’s hard work, determination and ambition paid off and she was given the opportunity to achieve her dream and open her own salon in the heart of Pensnett by the Purewal family.

"Rootz by Katie Capewell was a success and within a couple of years Katie expanded the salon. Katie’s clients had the royal service and were able to have all aspects of beauty under one roof. Katie worked closely with Leanne Southall, Beauty by Leanne and Annie Rhodes, Hair by Annie to help them achieve their career dreams.

"Following the devastating news of Katie passing social media was flooded with tributes for Katie from her family and friends. The Pensnett and local community gathered in memory of Katie at Rootz on Friday, February 25 to light a candle and share precious memories they shared with Katie. Katie’s family were overwhelmed by the love and support shared for Katie.

"Katie was a beautiful, inspirational, kind, caring, crazy, funny and talented lady who touched many hearts and will be forever missed but never forgotten. A Go Fund Me page has been organised in memory of Katie and local businesses have organised raffles to raise money, so that Katie can have the send off she truly deserves and her beautiful children can continue to make memories and achieve their dreams, like their beautiful mom did."

She is survived by a daughter, aged eight, and a son, aged 12.