Dudley Council proposing new arrangements for over-16s with special educational needs

Councillor Ruth Buttery

The authority is reviewing how children under statutory school age and those entering further education settings with SEND will receive support with education transport.

The proposals does not affect children and young people without SEND or those of statutory school age.

Councillor Ruth Buttery, cabinet member for children and young people, said: "A key part of our SEND strategy is about supporting young people to develop the confidence and independence they will need as they become adults.

"We are asking for feedback on our school transport proposals, which will enable us to retain transport support for eligible children within statutory school age and our most vulnerable children with SEND, while putting training in place for those who are ready to take their next steps."

She added: "Parents of children with SEND who currently have transport arrangements in place, and continue in their current setting, can be reassured that these will not be affected by the proposals."

Emphasis is being placed on offering transport training programmes to help those aged 16 and over gain the confidence and skills needed to travel independently, as they are supported into adulthood.

The consultation process will welcome feedback from young people, parents, carers and educational settings over the next 90 days, with a mixture of online sessions and face to face meetings set to take place across the borough over the course of the consultation period.

People can read the consultation document and are invited to take part in the consultation online or printed versions are available in five different languages and a read easy format.