Volunteers come together to create a 'Tiny Forest' and plant 600

Iris Wilkins, aged 7, and Isaac Wilkins, aged 6, with mum Caterina Wilkins Back: Councillor Karen Shakespeare, cabinet member for public realm and Severn Trent’s Christian Leech at the Tiny Forest project in Junction Road, Stourbridge.

The Tiny Forest at Junction Road, Stourbridge, is one of five to be planted across the Dudley borough and one of 72 to be planted across the West Midlands in partnership with Severn Trent and Earthwatch Europe to mark Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games.

There's another planting session planned for Bank Street in Brierley Hill on Friday 25 which residents have been encouraged to get involved with.

Severn Trent’s Forest delivery manager, Ricky Dallow, said: "The sense of achievement as we work our way across the region planting these Tiny Forests is incredible and we’d encourage any locals who’d like to come to one of the sites and help plant a few trees to sign up.

"As a company that takes care of one of life’s essentials, we’re committed to making a positive impact on the communities and the environment where we live and work and these small, but mighty, Tiny Forests are set to become a real asset to the region, as well as playing a key role in the legacy of the Games."

2,400 trees will be planted across four borough sites as part of the creation of 72 tennis-court-sized Tiny Forests to boost access to green space in urban areas and increase regional resilience against environmental issues, such as flooding, heat stress and nature loss.

Karen Shakespeare, Dudley Council’s cabinet member for public realm, said: "I really enjoyed meeting all the volunteers and seeing just how much can be achieved when people come together.

"As an authority we’re committed to boosting the borough’s canopy coverage, so to be involved with additional projects like Tiny Forests is just brilliant.

"There are still opportunities to join us for the final two sessions. We hope to have our fifth planting organised for March and we’d love to see people there too."