Five college students celebrate bursary success

By Nathan RoweDudleyPublished:

Five college students have successfully secured a bursary of £1,500 each.

Kevin Hassani aged 17

Kevin Hassani and four other students at Halesowen College will receive the Helena Kennedy Foundation Discover Bursary.

The foundation provides bursaries, mentoring and support to students who want to go on to Higher Education, with the 'Discover' bursary aimed at helping students in the first year of a Level three course.

All the selected students are completing a Level Three course at the college including 17-year-old Kevin from Dudley, who is studying Level Three Creative Media Production.

Deb Wall, from the Careers Department at Halesowen College, said: "We are really pleased that five students were awarded bursaries from the prestigious Helena Kennedy Foundation.

"This will support our students continuing their studies with us and furthering their studies into Higher Education."

Nathan Rowe

By Nathan Rowe

Reporter@NRowe_Star

Trainee reporter at the Express & Star.

