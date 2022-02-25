Dudley tops list for vaccinations taken across Black Country

Dudley has ranked first in the region for the number of vaccination jabs taken

The borough has the highest percentage of first, second and third jabs, according to the latest figures released by the Government.

A total of 84.5 percent of people living in the borough have had their first vaccine, with 79.4 percent getting their second dose and a total of 61.7 percent of people having had a third jab.

Walsall borough was second in the region, with 80.5 percent for first vaccinations, 74.7 percent for second and 53.5 percent for third jabs.

Sandwell and Wolverhampton were third and fourth on the list, with Sandwell having more people with first and second jabs, but Wolverhampton having more people with third vaccination jabs.

Health bosses in Dudley are asking people to be “sensible” as the country emerges from the pandemic.

Councillor Nicolas Barlow, cabinet member for health and adult social care, said: "We have said all along that getting vaccinated is our best route out of this pandemic and at last we are seeing the benefit of getting three jabs.

"But while we are seeing light at the end of a very long tunnel, it is worth reminding people that rates are still high, and we must continue to be sensible.

"Part of that is making sure that we are all fully vaccinated and everyone is encouraged to get a vaccine even if they haven’t yet done so."

The government is no longer asking people to work from home if they can and contact tracing has officially ended, while people should now talk to their employers to agree arrangements to return to the workplace.

There is also no longer a legal requirement to wear a face covering, but the government suggests people continue to wear a face covering in crowded and enclosed spaces.