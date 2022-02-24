Construction firm boss disqualified for seven years

The director of MJS Interiors, Mitchell James Smith, has been disqualified

Mitchell James Smith, aged 40, from Dudley, has been disqualified as a director for seven years.

He was director of MJS Business which was started in late 2017 and traded as MJS Interiors. The company started in Delph Road, Brierley Hill, and moved to Dudley Central Trading Estate, Shaw Road, in 2019.

However, the company struggled and by late 2020 had ceased trading before liquidators were appointed to close the company.

The liquidators reported to the Insolvency Service that the director failed to co-operate with them and failed to deliver up the company’s accounting records, meaning it was not possible to determine if assets could be realised for the benefit of creditors, or how much any creditors were owed.

This triggered an investigation by the Insolvency Service, which uncovered money paid to the company totalling £2,189,405, for which there was no explanation. In addition, outgoing payments of £2,205,375 were not explained.

The Secretary of State for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy accepted a disqualification undertaking from Mitchell Smith after he admitted failing to maintain and/or preserve adequate accounting records or, in the alternative, failing to deliver up to the joint liquidators such records as were maintained.

His ban starts on March 8 and the disqualification undertakings prevent him from both from directly, or indirectly, becoming involved in the promotion, formation or management of a company, without the permission of the court.