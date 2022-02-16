Notification Settings

Woman killed and another seriously injured in Pensnett car crash

By James Vukmirovic

A woman was killed and another seriously injured after their car crashed on Tuesday night.

The High Street in Pensnett was closed as police and ambulance worked at the scene
The driver was pronounced dead at the scene while the woman taken to hospital after the car rolled over in the Pensnett area of Dudley shortly before 9pm.

The High Street in Pensnett was closed off by West Midlands Police from the Fox and Grapes Pub to the junction with the B4179 towards Brierley Hill throughout the evening.

Officers from the force were seen working around a car which was covered in tarpaulin outside Charlie's Chippy & Kebabs, with ambulances also seen in the vicinity.

West Midlands Ambulance service sent three ambulances and two paramedic officers to the scene.

A spokesman said: “On arrival crews found a car that had overturned and two patients.

“The driver, a woman, had suffered serious injuries in the incident. Sadly, it quickly became apparent that nothing could be done to save her and she was confirmed dead at the scene.

“The passenger, also a woman, was treated for potentially serious injuries before being taken to Russell’s Hall Hospital for further treatment.”

A bystander, who didn't want to named, said he had seen the car covered, and reported that people had been screaming nearby.

Despite saying it's "not the first time there's been a car incident down here", he admitted he had "never seen anything like this".

The road remained closed as officers worked on the car, with traffic diverted along Church Street and Queen Street towards Brierley Hill and Russells Hall Hospital.

West Midlands Police has been contacted for a comment.

James Vukmirovic

By James Vukmirovic

Senior Reporter

Senior Reporter at the Express & Star. Contact me at james.vukmirovic@mnamedia.co.uk.

