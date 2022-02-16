Residents in shock as driver is killed when car overturns and smashes into parked vehicle

The driver of the car was killed in the crash, which left another woman seriously injured. Photo: SnapperSK

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene while the passenger was taken to hospital after the accident on the B4179 High Street in Pensnett near Dudley shortly before 9pm on Tuesday.

The blue Vauxhall Astra struck a central reservation before overturning and hitting a parked VW car on the opposite side of the road which was left with a badly damaged front windscreen.

Owner of the silver coloured VW Golf, retired factory worker Glynis Harper, 67, said: "I feel sorry for the lass who lost her life. It's a waste. My car got damaged, but that pales into insignificance compared to what's happened.

"My car was parked fully on the footpath. I heard a bang and a dragging sound between 8.30pm and 9pm. I opened the front door and saw that my car had moved about 6ft along the pavement from where I'd parked it and the blue car was in the road next to it, facing the opposite direction.

One woman was killed and another seriously injured when their car rolled over. Photo: SnapperSK

"It didn't touch my neighbour's car which had been parked in front of mine. It seems the lady's car hit the 'keep left' and then rolled down the road into my car.

"I went over to her car which was badly damaged, but by the time I did that lots of other people had come outside and surrounded the car. They were trying to help."

Meanwhile the injured passenger, aged in her 20s, remains in a "stable condition" in hospital.

The road was closed for several hours while police investigated. Photo: SnapperSK

The road was completely shut by officers between the Church Street junction with the B4179 towards Brierley Hill throughout the evening as a crash investigation got underway.

Licensee of the nearby Fox and Grapes Pub, Julie Grainger, 43, said: "It's a shame something like this has happened.

"I was upstairs when a staff member phoned at about 9.15pm to say there were a lot of police cars coming down High Street.

Police covered up the car in the aftermath of the crash. Photo: SnapperSK

"I went outside and saw several emergency vehicles including a fire engine and two ambulances with flashing blue lights. The police put tape was across the road at this junction and red and white bollards were at the other end of High Street.

"All the traffic including the buses were diverted along Church Street.

"There were about 10 customers in the pub at the time, but once everyone realised how serious it was, the mood changed. Our thoughts are with the lady's family over their sad loss."

Debris littered the street. Photo: SnapperSK

DC Chris Ridge, of West Midlands Police serious collision investigation unit, said: "Our thoughts remain with this young woman’s family at this difficult time.