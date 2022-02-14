Minister for Employment praises Dudley Youth Hub staff

Alison Marshall, Kate Macauley, Lee Wooldridge, Jackie Padmore, Mims Davies MP; Dave Towns; Neil Thomas and Mike Wood MP

Dudley South MP Mike Wood joined the minister at the Youth Hub which has helped more than 240 local young people to develop their skills and access new career opportunities since opening last July.

Minister for Employment Mims Davies MP said: "It was fantastic to meet staff at Dudley Youth Hub and thank them in person for their continued hard work.

"We are giving young jobseekers across the West Midlands the support they need to find employment and access vital training, so they can address any barriers and build their confidence."

She added: "We’re delivering for Jobseekers across the UK as part of the Plan for Jobs, and recently announced a new drive to get half a million people out of work into jobs by the end of June as part of the Way to Work campaign."

The Hub was set up by the Department for Work and Pensions in partnership with Dudley Council, Dudley College of Technology and West Midlands Combined Authority.

Youth Hubs share spaces with partners including colleges, charities, training providers and local councils, meaning people can access a range of services in one location.

The Hub at Black Country Skills Shop, which is part of Dudley College of Technology, offers practical advice and support to young people aged 16-29 who are unemployed or at risk of losing their job, or leaving school, college or university.

Mike Wood MP said: "It’s hard to believe it’s already been 6 months since we were here opening this fantastic new Youth Hub at Merry Hill.

"Since then, staff have worked so hard to deliver the tailored support which makes such a difference in opening new doors and rewarding career opportunities for our younger people – and I really want to thank all of the coaches and the other staff for their hard work."