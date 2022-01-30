Dogs on the mend after police rescue in Dudley

Susie the German Shepherd is doing well after veterinary treatment

Susie the German Shepherd and Staffy Marcella were both found at a flat in Dudley after police received reports of anti-social behaviour.

Police rescued the two poorly dogs and it was later confirmed Susie may well have died had she not been taken in for an emergency operation.

Pc Steph Harrison, from the Brierley Hill neighbourhood police team, spoke with the owner who was working through some personal issues.

Staffy Marcella hopes to go up for adoption soon

Both Susie and Marcella were given up and are now continuing their recovery with the help of animal charity Ravens Rescue.

The man had three dogs but said that while he loved them, he could not cope with all three.

He is now receiving support from Raven's Rescue and properly taking care of the one dog left in his charge.

Sergeant Ross Treacy, from the Brierley Hill neighbourhood police team, said: "We were hosting one of our police surgeries, where residents can raise issues they would like addressing, when someone urged us to visit the flat over fears for the animals and some anti-social behaviour.

"It was clear the owner was struggling to take care of all three dogs, so he signed two of them over to Ravens Rescue.

"Susie was very poorly and the vet said it was touch and go over whether she would survive the surgery, but thankfully she’s pulled through.

"Our officers acted with kindness and sensitivity to find a solution that benefitted everyone, stopping the noise problem with neighbours, ensuring the man receives the support he needs and getting the dogs the care they deserve.

"We’re also incredibly grateful to Ravens Rescue and the support they provided, they are an excellent volunteer-run service who helped save Susie’s life."

At Christmas time, members of the Brierley Hill policing team donated money towards a collar, some treats and biscuits for the dog, which helped the man feel supported and less isolated.

One month after the incident, Susie is on the road to recovery in a foster home.