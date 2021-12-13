Family-run launderette celebrates 50 years of keeping Black Country clothes clean

Irene Clee, Jonathan Taylor, Jean Shakespare-Taylor and Karen Cox at Gornal Wood Launderette & Dry Cleaners

While many launderettes across the country have disappeared, Jean Shakespeare-Taylor and her family have been helping people local remain clean and tidy.

The first launderette officially opened in this country on May 9, 1949 in Queensway, London, after the phenomenon swept across America.

They quickly became a cornerstone for local communities and busy people and items such as the old-fashioned mangle became consigned to museums.

The wash-day revolution quickly caught on and it was in 1970 that Jean, now aged 81, and her late husband, Barry, took over the Gornal Wood Launderette & Dry Cleaners.

Although many launderettes began disappearing there has been a revival in demand for what they offer as people struggle to keep up with busy working and home lives.

Among the many successful businesses which have stood the test of time and maintained a loyal customer base is the Gornal Wood Launderette.

Although Jean, who was once heavily engaged in the business, has now opted to take a bit of a back-seat she is delighted that the second generation of the family is now involved.

Jean said: "My son, Jonathan, aged 50, does the mechanical side of things, and my daughter, Rebecca, aged 47, the administration side.

"They also run a launderette and dry cleaning business in High Street, Quarry Bank.

"I sought of oversee the business and enjoy being involved.

"The launderette in Gornal Wood is very much a community hub and I enjoy chatting to customers.

"I have enjoyed running the launderette and it has almost been my hobby.

"The time has flown by and when we first took over the launderette our son was only 11-months-old.

"Barry was an electro-mechanical engineer and I worked as a secretary with the National Coal Board and we married in 1968.

"We spent the first year of our married life in South Africa where Barry was sent when he worked for Girling.

"When we returned we decided to buy the Gornal Wood launderette as we felt I could run it part-time as a coin-operated enterprise.

"I have spent many hours trying to solve people's problems and trying to get stains out of clothing and people have said that if I could not manage it then scissors would be needed.

"We have loyal staff and loyal customers and were one of the few businesses allowed to remain open during the pandemic because of the hygiene side of things.

"We regard our staff as important and Irene Clee has remained working for us as manageress for 49 years.

"Over the years the launderette has become very well-known and has been used for promotional material for television including the Rosie and Jim series.