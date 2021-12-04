Well-known real ale pub in Dudley up for sale

The Lamp Tavern in Dudley is on the market

Brierley Hill-based Bathams Brewery is selling The Lamp Tavern at the junction of High Street and Blower’s Green Road.

The freehold is on the market with Matthew Phillips Surveyors in Streetly for £650,000.

There is also an option to lease the Lamp Tavern at an annual rent of £45,000.

The Lamp has a large front bar and a rear lounge with a dining area.

The 0.8-acre site also has a former brewery and a 37-space car park.

It also has an outside patio and a children’s play area

The old Queen’s Cross Brewery on the site is now used as function room and the brewery’s former boardroom is also available for events. The function room has been regularly used for music and comedy nights.

There is also the Lamp Cottage, which offers a separate block of five bed-and-breakfast rooms. The pub and brewery dates from 1873. The Queen’s Cross Brewery was sold to H & B Woodhouse in 1917 and eventually closed in 1934.

Bathams then bought the site in October 1950. It is locally listed but not in a conservation area.

The Lamp Tavern’s existing staff would transfer to any new owner. The pub is still trading.