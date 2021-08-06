£10,000 work on war memorial in Upper Gornal fully complete

Looking at the memorial at Kent Road, Upper Gornal, is former councillor Keiran Casey

A memorial wall, information boards, memorial stones and a soldier now take pride of place at the heart of Kent Street, Upper Gornal.

The project came together over three years and features the names of those from the area who died in the First World War and Second World War.

New flower beds and subtle lighting have also been introduced as part of the finishing touches to the project which has been welcomed by residents.

Keiran Casey, former Upper Gornal and Woodsetton Councillor who started the project alongside the Oval and Tudor Tenants and Residents Association, said: "It's amazing to see these works now completed and it just goes to show what can be achieved when everyone comes together for the good of the community.

"This memorial has well and truly become something that is right at the heart of our community and which we are all extremely proud of.

"When the project was started over three years ago, local residents didn't have anywhere publicly in Upper Gornal to pay their respects on Remembrance Day or that constant display of the names of those who have given their lives.

"As a result of this, we now have somewhere where we can not only pay our respects on Remembrance Day but that will be a constant reminder to all of the brave local people who have paid the ultimate sacrifice fighting for our freedom, something that we must never forget.

"I want to say a big thank you to everyone involved in this project for their help and support in making this project a success, it wouldn't have been possible without you all."

A small memorial stole, soldier and flagpole were first introduced before the memorial wall, a new information board, new flower beds and some subtle lighting was introduced

The project has seen more than £10,000 raised for all the works, with a combination of private donations from residents, local businesses such as McDonalds in Upper Gornal and grant funding from Enovert Trust.