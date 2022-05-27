Louise Wilde

Louise Wylde, from Walmley, is looking to raise money for St Catherine of Siena Primary School and Winston's Wishes this Sunday and Monday.

She will climb Ben Nevis, Scafell Pike and Snowdon and while the traditional challenge involves hiking and travelling between the peaks all in 24 hours, she is aiming to do it barefoot.

"I wanted a challenge that was really going to push me mentally and physically," she said.

"This will be a huge challenge but I can’t wait to tackle it.

"I wanted to do something that hadn’t really been done too much before, something that would hopefully encourage people to sponsor.!

As well as raising money for her school, she is keen to support Winston’s Wish.

"It's a charity which provides emotional and practical bereavement support to children, young people and those who care for them," she said.

Louise Wilde

"The death of a parent or sibling is one of the most traumatic situations for a child, but with the help of Winston’s Wish they can face the future with hope. One of my close friends received support from the charity recently so I thought it would be a great way to give back.

"I have received lots of support from the School staff, children, family, friends and strangers – lots of positive words. Many think the challenge is outrageous."

Louise has been working hard to get into condition for the challenge.

"I am an avid hiker who spends all of their spare time outdoors," she said, "I have spent the last few months building up my barefoot hiking. The worst of it has been tarmac which is quite brutal. The natural surfaces are actually quite pleasant."

Louise Wilde

"People look and think it’s sheer craziness, but there’s much research out there that supports the benefits of barefoot hiking. I, myself, notice the benefits when out hiking.

"That’s not to suggest that this challenge is at all easy. It’s going to be the toughest thing I’ve ever done. It takes a lot of getting used to and lots of deep breathing over the rough terrain."