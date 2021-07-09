Volunteers have made a huge difference in Sutton Coldfield vaccine programme

Giles Wheeler, Richard Parkin, Richard Cotton and Paul Goode

Among them is Kate Rose, who volunteers alongside her husband Keith, while son Will also took part.

“It has all been so positive,” said Kate.”In January, when the call came out, I just wanted to do my bit. And, here we are, five or six months later, still doing it.

“You just want to put a bit back and this has been a huge effort by everybody. Lots of people have put their free time into helping this huge effort that we all need.

“It’s been really rewarding, knowing you have done your bit. Initially it was lots of elderly people and it has been interesting to see the dynamic change over time, the different age groups coming through.

“There have been challenges along the way.

"The town hall is in a busy spot, traffic wise, so it was a challenge making sure everyone stayed safe crossing the road. But it’s been a really positive thing. Some people who have had the jab have been celebratory, some very nervous, some cautious and concerned – the full range of emotions.

“But for the vast majority, the emotion is just one of gratitude. And, for us, as volunteers, friends have been made."

"It has been great. I can’t say anything but positive things. It just works very, very smoothly. The medical team, the town hall staff, the town council – we have all just got on as one big team – it just works. It’s been so well organised.”

Richard Parkin, another volunteer, said: “I try to go there three times a week, there’s a small number of us who have been there from the beginning actually.

“It has been really enjoyable and I look forward to going. The camaraderie between the volunteers has been fantastic. You are meeting people and having a laugh and a joke.

"You meet friends, relatives and neighbours. I think it’s been nice for people to see familiar faces because sometimes they come in feeling nervous and it’s been good to give reassurance.

“Sutton has a real community spirit, people really go out of their way to help others, that’s something I have found during the whole experience. People have given up their precious time and they have been needed.

Doctor Rahul Dubb, chairman of the Sutton Coldfield Group practice, recently said the volunteers who have supported the roll-out deserve huge credit.

“Within two days of putting an appeal out, we had more than 100 people sign up to volunteer. Now we have 300 registered through Royal Sutton Coldfield Town Council,” he said.

“They have helped with our housebound and care home patients.

“And they have stood outside in rain and wintry conditions, on long shifts, before directing people safely into the town hall, making sure people adhere to their space and following regulations.

They have dedicated 6,000 hours. That has been phenomenal. It’s been a long six months but everyone has put their heart and soul into it.”

Many others, he added, have played their part.

“We couldn’t have done it alone,” he adds. “It has been a collaboration.

“Andrew Mitchell has been hugely helpful and Olive O’Sullivan, the town council and town hall staff have been incredible.

“Falcon Lodge Medical Centre, Birmingham and Solihull CCG, University Hospital, Birmingham City Council – everyone has played their part.

“The Townhouse has provided free parking too for those being vaccinated.

“And, of course, a massive thank you to staff at Sutton Coldfield Group Practice who have worked tirelessly at the Town Hall and the practice, making sure the practice is running despite all the challenges,

“We have seen recruited retired health care professionals, medical students and allied healthcare professionals to vaccinate and they have been very generous with their time. “