Watch the moment burglary gang smashes into police car during violent raid

The Birmingham gang used vehicles stolen in burglaries to target shops, using force to threaten anyone who got in their way and cut their way into a cash machine in at a takeaway in the West Midlands.

However, the gang are now beginning lengthy jail sentences with a combined total of more than 30 years after a major West Midlands Police investigation unmasked them and brought them down.

At Birmingham Crown Court on Monday, 40-year-old Justin Buckley, of Brindle Court in Hall Green, was jailed for eight years and four months and 37-year-old Chris Hands, of Addison Road in Kings Heath, was jailed for nine years and six months and, in addition to the conspiracy charges, he admitted a charge of burglary.

Additionally, 34-year-old Reece Pedley, of Pendeen Road in Yardley Wood, was jailed for seven years and seven months and 36-year-old John O’Shaughnessy, of Playdon Grove in Kings Heath, was jailed for eight years.

Chris Hands was jailed for nine years and six months. Photo: West Midlands Police

The gang struck over the space of a year between 2022 and 2023, in places as far afield as Gloucestershire, Oxfordshire, Warwickshire and West Mercia.

The four men admitted conspiracy to burgle and conspiracy to handle stolen vehicles and goods, but each of the men admitted their roles in only some of the raids.

John O’Shaughnessy was jailed for eight years. Photo: West Midlands Police

Between them, they admitted taking part in 17 different offences and admitted handling stolen fire service cutting equipment.

West Midlands Police said it had traced some of it back to a break-in in Warwickshire where £50,000 worth of specialist tools were stolen from a station in 2022.

Justin Buckley was also sentenced after the trial. Photo: West Midlands Police

On August 31 last year, Reece Pedley was among a group of men who arrived at Snappy Tomato Pizza in Coventry and used specialist cutting equipment to steal thousands of pounds from the cash machine.

And, on September 7 last year, all four of the men struck at Tesco on Hewlett Road in Cheltenham.

A stolen BMW on false plates pulled up and three of the gang used a saw and crowbars to force their way into a cash machine, while a fourth acted as a lookout.

Reece Pedley was jailed for seven years and seven months. Photo: West Midlands Police

As police arrived, the gang threw rocks and bricks at officers, forcing one of the officers to crouch behind his car, while another threw a brick at the front passenger window where an officer was sat.

The gang then rammed the police car out of the way before making off.

They also caused damage estimated to cost over £1 million to a Tesco Express and a neighbouring baker’s when sparks from an angle grinder they used caused a fire in Kenilworth.

The aftermath of the Kenilworth fire. Photo: West Midlands Police

The Major Crime Proactive Team from West Midlands Police worked with officers at West Mercia, Warwickshire, Gloucestershire, Thames Valley and Wiltshire Police and using a combination of mobile phone data, CCTV, vehicle tracking data and witness accounts, the gang was identified and arrested in November and December last year.

DC Edward Costello, from the Major Crime Proactive Team, said: “This was a professional and organised criminal gang who stole hundreds of thousands of pounds from businesses, and weren’t afraid to use force to get what they wanted.

“They threatened and used significant force against civilians and police who tried to intervene, and they were persistent.

What was left of the cash machine after the cutting equipment sparked the blaze. Photo: West Midlands Police

“On one day, they broke into a Tesco Express near Oxford, but found the cash machine empty. Two hours later, they struck at a Tesco Express in Warwickshire.

“They knew where these machines were and how to access them.“Everyone knew their role, whether it was acting as a lookout or cutting into the machines.

"The theft of the equipment obviously compromised the ability of the fire service to protect communities.

“Thankfully, we’ve now bought them to justice and they will be spending many years behind bars.”