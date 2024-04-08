'Family life sentence began when Cody was killed – Mother

In a victim impact statement from her read out in court on the day her son's killers were sentenced to life imprisonment.

She said she feels like my own life has ended and their would be no forgiveness for his killers.

Cody, aged 23, was stabbed to death on the dance floor of Crane Nightclub in Digbeth, Birmingham on December 26 2022 – Remy Gordon and Kami Carpenter were jailed for a total of over 50 years for his murder at Birmingham Crown Court this afternoon.

The statement said: "It is though I too was stabbed through the heart. I have seen myself go from the happiest, most outgoing person to fighting the hell out of each and every horrendous, never ending day in the abhorrent knowledge that my youngest son, my best friend is never coming back to sleep in his bedroom, a room I cannot bring myself to set foot in.

"I instilled in Cody from a young age that he must stick up for himself and not let anyone bully him. I told him sad, weak individuals do exist in out society and they ruin lives, how ironic and sad this is exactly what has happened to Cody.

"He was my best friend, my angel and truly never had a bad bone in his body. He loved cared for and respected his family including his dog. He had so much living to do and so much more love and kindness to give to the world."

Mrs Fisher didn't attend the eight week trial and addressed that in the statement saying there could never be any forgiveness for her son's killers.

She said: "The thought of having to see the people who took Cody from me and have to listen to their abhorrent lies, them blaming each other for what happened and show no remorse would have been too much for a mother to bear."