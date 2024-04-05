Jailed: Father and sons who killed man in broad daylight before stealing two Rolex watches and fleeing to Torquay

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Darren Smith had visited a phone shop on Heath Way, Shard End, on March 15 last year to buy a phone case when he was ambushed by the men who repeatedly kicked and punched him.

The 51-year-old was also hit "multiple times" with a wrench.

Two Rolex watches were also stolen from Darren's wrist and staff at the shop were "threatened" before the men made off in their cars.

Darren walked unsteadily out of the shop before collapsing nearby.

Despite efforts by members of the public who gave him first aid until emergency services arrived, he sadly died at the scene.

Lee O'Brien and his two sons, Luke and Lewis, were arrested the following day having fled to Torquay.

They had borrowed a car from a friend to travel in so they could evade police who successfully traced it.

Lee O’Brien, aged 51, Luke O’Brien, aged 36, and Lewis O’Brien, aged 31, appeared before Birmingham Crown Court on September 19 last year where they all pleaded guilty to manslaughter.

On Friday, Lewis and Luke O'Brien were jailed for 12-and-a-half-years whilst Lee O'Brien was sentenced to 11 years and eight months in prison.

Det Insp Michelle Thurgood, from the West Midlands Police Homicide Team, said: "We know that Lee, Luke and Lewis all knew Darren. They robbed him but claimed that they did not intend to kill him.

“My thought’s remain with Mr Smith’s family at this distressing time, I hope that these sentences bring them some sense of justice being done.”

Darren Smith was killed in March last year

Darren’s family previously released a touching tribute where they described him as a "caring man".

The tribute read: "We as a family are devastated at the loss of our son Darren.

"He was loved by all who knew him. He was tragically taken from us and this has left a huge void in our lives.”