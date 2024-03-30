Man jailed for killing 'best friend' after being overheard on bus while fleeing to Scotland
A man has been locked up for killing his friend after being overheard on a bus talking about the violent hammer attack.
By Emma Walker
Gary O’Neill was arrested in Scotland the day after attacking Kenneth Ford – described by associates as his ‘best friend’ – at his Birmingham bedsit.
Police attended the multi-occupancy property with paramedics at 5.40pm on February, 27, 2022, after concerned friends raised the alarm.
There was nothing which could be done to save Mr Ford and he was pronounced dead at the flat in Colebrook Road.