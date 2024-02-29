Jailed: Sex attacker targeted woman at bus stop and met second victim on dating app

Gavin Walters met his first victim on a dating app and after being invited back to her home, attacked her whilst her children were upstairs.

His second victim bumped into him at a Blackheath bus stop but she was then sexually assaulted by Walters, who claims he was "too drunk to remember" the incident.

Walters, of Gibbons Road, Birmingham, was found guilty of five counts of sexual assault at a trial at Wolverhampton Crown Court last June.

In March, 2022, Walters met a mother on dating app Badoo but when in her home hours afterwards, he began fondling her, grabbing her and became argumentative when told to leave.

The victim's 16-year-old daughter came downstairs to confront him and the police were called.

Prosecuting, Nicholas Tallow said: "This was a distressing and frightening attack, all the more disturbing was there were children upstairs.

"Walters subjected her over two hours of unwanted advances and then refused to leave after she asked him to go. The victim felt very vulnerable and feared she was going to be raped."

Then when on bail weeks later, Walters attacked a young female at a bus stop in Blackheath.

Mr Tallow said: "The victim accidentally bumped into Walters at a bus stop. He then sexually assaulted her.

"He claimed later to have been too drunk to remember the incident."

The 43-year-old was sentenced at Wolverhampton Crown Court, which was sitting at Wolverhampton Magistrates Court, today (Thursday) by Judge John Edwards, who described his crimes as "distressing".

The judge said: "Your behaviour in her home was sometimes bizarre. It was highly predatory, you displayed a disturbing sense of entitlement.

"Your victim was particularly vulnerable. It was a sustained incident lasting over two hours."

In mitigation, Walters expressed his sorrow and claimed his time on remand was well spent getting sober and doing educational classes.

The court heard Walters had previous convictions for sexual offences. He will now be on the sex register indefinitely.

Judge Edwards sentenced Walters to three years in jail. However, due to the time Walters has spent on remand, he will be released shortly.