Woman in her 20s dies following crash in Birmingham

West Midlands Police officers were called to Highgate Road, in Sparkbrook, near to the junction with Woodfield Road shortly before 2am this morning to a collision involving a black BMW and a taxi.

The driver of the BMW was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the taxi was taken to hospital with potentially life-changing injuries.

Three passengers of the BMW, two men and a woman, were taken to hospital with injuries not believed to be life-threatening.

Highgate Road remains closed whilst police investigations continue into exactly what happened.

Anyone with any dashcam footage or with any information about what happened is asked to contact police by calling 101, via live chat on the force's website quoting 326 of 10/12/12 or by emailing investigators direct at sciu@westmidlands.police.uk