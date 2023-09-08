Road closure warning to drivers and those travelling to Birmingham Airport next week

M42 northbound between J2 and J3A will be closed overnight next week. Picture: Google

Motorists who are planning to use the M42 northbound next week, especially if heading to Birmingham Airport, are being warned of overnight closures which may add time to their journey.

The closures are to facilitate "safety enhancements" such as installing a new drainage system and lighting. The work will result in temporary removal of CCTV cameras and barriers.

The northbound carriageway will be closed between junctions 2 (Hopwood Park) and 3a (Umberslade Interchange), from Monday, September 11 to Friday, September 15, 8pm to 6am, as part of ongoing safety enhancements at the M40/M42 interchange.

Nick Wells, National Highways project sponsor, said: "This is an important scheme to enhance safety at this busy gateway to the West Midlands.

"We are upgrading the steel central reservation barrier with a new reinforced concrete one, installing new drainage in the central reservation and replacing central reservation lighting where applicable.

"As part of that work we need to close a section of the northbound carriageway to complete a range of tasks including the removal of the temporary barrier, re-opening sections of motorway, re-instating permanent white lanes, drainage and the removal of CCTV cameras.

"We therefore advise drivers to plan ahead, check their route before travelling and allow extra time, especially if they have a flight to catch.

"We'd like to thank people for their patience as we carry out this work, which puts us in a better position to complete the project sooner than the projected date of Spring 2024."

Traffic will be diverted northbound on the M5 to join the M6 southbound.