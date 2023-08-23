Rail passengers warned to expect delays during industrial action

Rail passengers have been warned to expect delays and changes to timetables of strike days

A reduced timetable will be in operation on WMR routes on Saturday 26 August due to industrial action.

No services will run on any route on Friday, September 1 and a reduced timetable will again be in operation on Saturday, September 2.

On both Saturday, August 26 and Saturday, September 2, services will run between the hours of 7am and 7pm only and some routes will not be served.

Jonny Wiseman, WMR customer experience director, said: “It is disappointing that our customers’ journeys are again being impacted by this industrial action.

“I urge any passengers planning to travel on the upcoming strike days to check their journeys carefully and consider travelling on an alternative date if possible.

"A limited timetable will be in operation on both the next two Saturdays, with some routes not served and trains that are running are likely to be busy.

“Anyone holding a ticket for travel on a strike day can use their ticket on a different day or claim a full refund.”

With the football season under way, services will not call at Bordesley or Coventry Arena on Saturday, August 26 or Saturday, September 2 for safety reasons.

Services will also not call at The Hawthorns, Jewellery Quarter or Bescot Stadium for two hours before and after the matches at West Bromwich Albion and Walsall on those dates.