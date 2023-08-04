M6 safety work nears completion along one stretch - with next phase due to start in autumn

The M6 has been closed in both directions around Junction 2 after an incident. Photo: Motorway Cameras

The project has seen just under two miles of metal safety barrier between Junctions 4 and 5 upgraded with a concrete one, additional CCTV cameras and signage installed, road lighting renewed, drainage repaired and improved and the creation of three additional places to stop in an emergency.

Traffic management has now been removed and the scheme is due to conclude this month once testing of the new cameras is complete.

The enhancements have been delivered as part of National Highways’ work to further enhance safety on existing dynamic hard shoulder motorways.

National Highways Project Sponsor Nick Wells said: “We’re delighted to be nearing completion of this upgrade which is part of a larger programme of enhancements between Junctions 4 and 10a.

“People travelling between Junctions 4 and 5 will now benefit from the range of improvements we’ve made to help improve driver safety. We thank them for their patience while we carried out this vital work.”

Preparatory work is now under way for the next phase of the project which will see verge signage and CCTV improved and two new emergency areas created on the eight-mile section of the M6 between Junction 5 at Castle Bromwich and Junction 8, the Ray Hall Triangle where the motorway meets the M5.

The advance work will include removal of vegetation which will be carried out from next week under daytime closures of the hard shoulder. The work will be noisy at times because of the machinery being used so will take place during the day to minimise disruption for nearby residents.