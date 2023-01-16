Notification Settings

Disruption on busy stretch of M5 due to lorry fire

By Thomas Parkes

Traffic has been stopped on a busy stretch of the M5 heading into the West Midlands due to a lorry fire on the hard shoulder, officials have said.

The lorry fire. Photo: National Highways
National Highways shut all lanes due to the blaze on the northbound route between Junction 4 for Stourbridge and Birmingham and Junction 3 for Birmingham.

Now traffic affected by the closure is in the process of being released past the scene whilst emergency services tackle the incident.

Motorists were being diverted via the A491 to the A456, before linking back up with the M5 northbound at Junction 3.

It is expected to be cleared up between 12.15am and 12.30pm.

Thomas Parkes

By Thomas Parkes

Senior Reporter@TParkes_Star

Senior reporter at the Express & Star, based in Wolverhampton. Got a story? Get in touch at thomas.parkes@expressandstar.co.uk.

