Disruption on busy stretch of M5 due to lorry fire

National Highways shut all lanes due to the blaze on the northbound route between Junction 4 for Stourbridge and Birmingham and Junction 3 for Birmingham.
Now traffic affected by the closure is in the process of being released past the scene whilst emergency services tackle the incident.
Traffic has been STOPPED on the #M5 northbound in #Worcestershire between J4 (#Rubery) and J3 (#Quinton) due to a lorry fire on the hard shoulder.— National Highways: West Midlands (@HighwaysWMIDS) January 16, 2023
Emergency services are on sene and congestion is building on approach.
More info to follow. pic.twitter.com/YZH6O4bo2L
Motorists were being diverted via the A491 to the A456, before linking back up with the M5 northbound at Junction 3.
It is expected to be cleared up between 12.15am and 12.30pm.