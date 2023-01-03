Notification Settings

Changes to tram service due to cable works

By James VukmirovicBirminghamPublished:

Works to upgrade sections of the metro will leave some travellers needing to make alternative arrangements.

Midlands Metro services will terminate at Library as works are done on cables on Broad Street

Midlands Metro put out a notice to say that it would be doing cable works on Broad Street in Birmingham on Thursday, January 5.

It means that for one day, services will not run between Library and the terminus station at Edgbaston Village, with all trams from Wolverhampton terminating at Library.

A spokesman for Midlands Metro said: "Due to cable works on Broad Street, trams will operate between Wolverhampton St George's and Library only on Thursday 5 January.

"There will be no services between Library and Edgbaston Village.

"We are sorry for any inconvenience."

James Vukmirovic

By James Vukmirovic

Senior Reporter@jamesvukmirovic

Senior Reporter at the Express & Star. Contact me at james.vukmirovic@mnamedia.co.uk.

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

