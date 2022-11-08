Man stabbed to death at city home as road closed by police

Emergency services were called to Waverley Road, in Small Heath, at around 9.50pm on Monday.
A spokesman for the West Midlands Ambulance Service said: "Two ambulances, a paramedic officer and a MERIT trauma doctor attended the scene.
"On arrival we discovered one male patient who was in a critical condition and already receiving medical attention from police colleagues.
"Ambulance staff began administering advanced life support but sadly, despite everyone’s best efforts, it became apparent nothing could be done to save the patient and he was confirmed dead at the scene."