Motorbike passenger, 18, dies days on from serious crash that also involved car

The fatal crash happened on Yardley Wood Road. Photo: Google.

The motorbike was involved in a crash with a Ford Fiesta in Yardley Wood Road, Moseley at around 8.30pm on Monday, October 17.

Police said he was initially picked up by another vehicle and taken away, before arriving at hospital with serious injuries. Despite the efforts of healthcare professionals he died last the weekend, and police are now keen to speak to witnesses or anyone with further information.

Another 18-year-old man was also taken to hospital with injuries which were not life-threatening.

A spokesperson for West Midlands Police said: "Our thoughts are with his family and friends at this distressing time. We're doing all we can to support them during this time of grief.

"We're keen to hear from anyone who was in the area around the time and has not spoken to us already. We're particularly interested in seeing any dash cam footage.

"You can contact us via Live Chat on our website, or by calling 101, and quote log 4181 of October 17."