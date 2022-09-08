Notification Settings

'Avoid the area' plea as crews rush to tackle fire at commercial premises

Fire crews urge people to avoid an area as they deal with a blaze at a commercial premises.

Many firefighters have been called to the scene

West Midlands Fire Service says the four appliances are manned by crews from Ward End, Erdington and Aston, and arrived at the scene of the fire in the Saltley area of Birmingham within four minutes of receiving their first 999 call.

The fire broke out at just after 5am and the fire service is urging motorists to avoid the area as its firefighters tackle the blaze.

West Midlands Fire Service tweeted: "We currently have 4 fire appliances dealing with a fire at a commercial premises in the Saltley area of Birmingham. Crews from Ward End, Erdington and Aston are in attendance with first crews arriving within 4 minutes of receiving call. Please avoid the area."

More to follow.

