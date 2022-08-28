Bank Holiday Monday weather forecast for the Black Country

Bank Holiday Monday is one of the last chances to enjoy the summer break. Photo: Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire.

A last taste of freedom before the return to school and work, Monday serves as the last bank holiday until Christmas.

Thankfully, the Black Country can enjoy the bank holiday as weather forecasts are promising sunny intervals and a light breeze across the region.

The Met Office is predicting highs of 20°C and lows of 12°C, meaning you should be able to get in one last trip to the zoo, park, or farm before the weather deteriorates later in the week.

However, they also warned that some areas might get a spot of drizzle.

The forecaster said: "Whilst for many it will be a fine morning there will be a little rain around.

"This should clear quite quickly leaving a dry afternoon for most with sunny breaks. Maximum temperature 24°C."