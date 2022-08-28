Notification Settings

Bank Holiday Monday weather forecast for the Black Country

By Eleanor Lawson

As the classroom beckons for pupils and teachers across the country and the summer holidays draw to a close, many people will be crossing their fingers for good weather on Bank Holiday Monday.

Bank Holiday Monday is one of the last chances to enjoy the summer break. Photo: Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire.
A last taste of freedom before the return to school and work, Monday serves as the last bank holiday until Christmas.

Thankfully, the Black Country can enjoy the bank holiday as weather forecasts are promising sunny intervals and a light breeze across the region.

The Met Office is predicting highs of 20°C and lows of 12°C, meaning you should be able to get in one last trip to the zoo, park, or farm before the weather deteriorates later in the week.

However, they also warned that some areas might get a spot of drizzle.

The forecaster said: "Whilst for many it will be a fine morning there will be a little rain around.

"This should clear quite quickly leaving a dry afternoon for most with sunny breaks. Maximum temperature 24°C."

Forecasting for Tuesday to Thursday, the Met Office added: "A mostly settled period albeit rather cloudy at times. The cloud will be thick enough for a little rain at times, most likely on Wednesday."

