Commonwealth Games announces new banking partner

By James VukmirovicCommonwealth GamesPublished:

The latest partner for the 2022 Commonwealth Games has been officially announced.

Chase has been announced as the official Banking Partner of the 2022 Commonwealth Games

Digital bank Chase has been unveiled as the Official Banking Partner of the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games.

Chase will be the official partner for Team England, Team Scotland, and Team Wales, and will be the presenting partner of cycling and Women’s T20 Cricket, the first time the sport has been featured at the Games.

The digital bank’s partnership with the Games will be an important platform to extend its investment into community-based programmes in the Birmingham and West Midlands area.

Through the sponsorship of the Commonwealth Games and its Chase Rewarding Futures initiative, Chase has said it is seeking to inspire children and young people across the UK to reach their potential.

It aims to do this by showcasing the power of sport and reading in unlocking new skills, boosting confidence, and widening knowledge.

Chase Rewarding Futures launched in December 2021 with a school library programme which will see 150 primary school libraries across the UK created or transformed as part of the programme.

Deborah Keay, chief marketing officer of Chase in the UK, said: "We are delighted to be supporting the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games as Official Banking Partner.

"The Games represent a huge opportunity to engage, unite, and inspire the UK, providing an opportunity for everyone to celebrate sporting achievements, as well as delivering a lasting legacy for local communities.

"It is a privilege to be playing a role in bringing the spirit of the Games to communities in Birmingham and the West Midlands, and further building on our Chase Rewarding Futures initiative."

Ian Reid, CEO at Birmingham 2022, said: "We are delighted to have Chase on board as they join us as our Official Banking Partner for Birmingham 2022.

"They are clearly committed to investing in the local community and we look forward to working together to make a positive impact on people’s lives and leave a lasting legacy.

"We are thrilled to welcome them to the team."

James Vukmirovic

By James Vukmirovic

Senior Reporter@jamesvukmirovic

Senior Reporter at the Express & Star. Contact me at james.vukmirovic@mnamedia.co.uk.

