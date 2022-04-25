CCTV images released following the attack and robbery of 16-year-old boy

Have you seen this man?

The robbery took place at Birmingham New Street station at around 10pm on April 4 where a group of men approached the 16-year-old victim and his friends at the station’s eastern plaza before threatening him with violence and taking his belongings.

A short while later, one of the men approached the victim for a second time, assaulted him and took more of his belongings.

A spokesman for British Transport Police said: "A 21-year-old man has been arrested and charged with grievous bodily harm, robbery and common assault following the incident.

"Officers believe the man in the CCTV images may have information which could help the investigation.

"If you recognise him, or have any information, please contact BTP by texting 61016 or calling 0800 40 50 40 quoting reference 632 of 04/04/22.