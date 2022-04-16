Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Birmingham Airport queues kept to 'just over half an hour' on second day of Easter getaway

By Lisa O'BrienBirminghamPublished: Last Updated: Comments

Thousands of travellers continue to pass through Birmingham Airport for their Easter holidays but queueing times have been capped at just over half an hour, bosses say.

It comes after travellers reported huge queues at the start of the busy Easter weekend where 150,000 customers are expected to fly out.

One passenger said she had "never seen queues like it", while another, Terry, on his way to Mallorca, reported queues right to the back of the airport and round again.

Birmingham Airport security queues shared at 7am on Friday

But, although it has been busy, the airport says it has not seen the same levels of queues today.

A Birmingham Airport spokesman said: “We're having another busy day today as thousands of customers fly off on their Easter breaks.

"Once people clear our boarding pass gate, wait times for security are ranging from 10 minutes to just over half an hour as queues ebb and flow.

“Our message to departing customers is arrive at the airport to check in, or drop off bags, at the time your airline advises and help us help you keep queues moving by presenting compliant hand luggage - removing all liquids, gels, pastes and electrical items - at the security x-ray scanners.”

Almost half of the airport's staff were made redundant after Covid-19 and travel restrictions hit the industry hard, with shortages of trained security staff impacting on queue times.

Birmingham Airport is now training its newest recruited security officers who will be on duty soon, to assist with the security search function.

Birmingham
Local Hubs
News
Transport
Lisa O'Brien

By Lisa O'Brien

Senior Reporter@lisaobrien_Star

Senior reporter based at Shropshire Star's head office in Ketley. Covering the Telford area.

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News