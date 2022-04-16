Birmingham Airport queues kept to 'just over half an hour' on second day of Easter getaway

It comes after travellers reported huge queues at the start of the busy Easter weekend where 150,000 customers are expected to fly out.

One passenger said she had "never seen queues like it", while another, Terry, on his way to Mallorca, reported queues right to the back of the airport and round again.

Birmingham Airport security queues shared at 7am on Friday

But, although it has been busy, the airport says it has not seen the same levels of queues today.

A Birmingham Airport spokesman said: “We're having another busy day today as thousands of customers fly off on their Easter breaks.

"Once people clear our boarding pass gate, wait times for security are ranging from 10 minutes to just over half an hour as queues ebb and flow.

“Our message to departing customers is arrive at the airport to check in, or drop off bags, at the time your airline advises and help us help you keep queues moving by presenting compliant hand luggage - removing all liquids, gels, pastes and electrical items - at the security x-ray scanners.”

Almost half of the airport's staff were made redundant after Covid-19 and travel restrictions hit the industry hard, with shortages of trained security staff impacting on queue times.