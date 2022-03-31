Family of Wolves fan who died from Covid raise £3,000 for intensive care unit

The family of Jason Perry raised £3,200 for the hospital ICU with Garry, right, holding up a picture of Jason

Jason Perry, described as the "life and soul" of the party, was admitted to Walsall Manor Hospital after contracting the virus but passed away in March last year.

His family – one of whom works for the Walsall Healthcare NHS Trust – have now raised £3,200 for the ICU as a way of saying "thank you" to the staff there.

Garry Perry, associate director for patient relations and experience at the trust, said: "Jason was the life and soul of the party with a fantastic sense of humour and a generous spirit.

"My parents, three sisters and I, along with Jason’s wife Dawn and two sons, have seen first-hand the devastating effects of Covid-19 – both physically whilst Jason was fighting for his life and emotionally following his death and it has been heart breaking. But we were treated outstandingly by staff in our ICU which actually comforted us at the worst time in our lives."

Garry's family were able to visit Jason as he received end-of-life care and they said the "little touches" helped to make all the difference to the family.

"They ensured he was able to wear his beloved Wolves scarf for example and created the best environment possible for his passing," he said.

"The staff treated my brother as though he was a member of their own family. We will never forget their kindness and compassion and appreciate all they did for him They were exhausted and drained themselves having to support so many others throughout the pandemic yet they never wavered."

As the family hadn’t been able to hold a wake for Jason due to the pandemic restrictions at that time they held a fundraising celebration party in October last year at the Pelsall Community Centre.

Garry added: "We felt this was a fitting send off for Jason and it naturally had a strong Wolves theme. We held a massive raffle and a local dentist in the village match funded the amount we raised so we ended up with a grand total of £3,200 which we want staff to use on ICU by way of our gratitude for everything they did for us.